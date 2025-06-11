Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam
The Congress has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a full debate in Parliament on India's security and foreign policy following the Pahalgam attack. They questioned the decision to reject a special session and called for a national strategy on China and Pakistan, along with a detailed review of Operation Sindoor.
Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a comprehensive debate on India's security and foreign policy issues following the Pahalgam attack during the monsoon session of Parliament. They also urged Modi to organize a meeting with political leaders to discuss future strategies concerning China and Pakistan.
The opposition's request comes after PM Modi's meeting with parliamentary delegations that visited international capitals to stress the importance of fighting terrorism post-Pahalgam. Congress, led by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, criticized the rejection of a special Parliament session proposed by the INDIA bloc.
Ramesh called for the prosecution of the Pahalgam attackers and proposed forming an expert panel similar to the Kargil Review Committee for Operation Sindoor analysis. The committee would explore future military technologies and strategies, with findings submitted to Parliament post-redaction.
