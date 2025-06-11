Left Menu

Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam

The Congress has pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a full debate in Parliament on India's security and foreign policy following the Pahalgam attack. They questioned the decision to reject a special session and called for a national strategy on China and Pakistan, along with a detailed review of Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:35 IST
Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a comprehensive debate on India's security and foreign policy issues following the Pahalgam attack during the monsoon session of Parliament. They also urged Modi to organize a meeting with political leaders to discuss future strategies concerning China and Pakistan.

The opposition's request comes after PM Modi's meeting with parliamentary delegations that visited international capitals to stress the importance of fighting terrorism post-Pahalgam. Congress, led by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, criticized the rejection of a special Parliament session proposed by the INDIA bloc.

Ramesh called for the prosecution of the Pahalgam attackers and proposed forming an expert panel similar to the Kargil Review Committee for Operation Sindoor analysis. The committee would explore future military technologies and strategies, with findings submitted to Parliament post-redaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025