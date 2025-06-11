Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra's government faces allegations of funds mismanagement concerning the Ladki Bahin scheme, aimed at aiding women. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed funds were diverted without consent, sparking controversy within the Mahayuti alliance. However, officials, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, refuted the claims, asserting budget compliance.

In a heated political discourse, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed allegations regarding the improper allocation of funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme, affirming the government's commitment to assist society's vulnerable sectors.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat raised concerns over alleged unauthorized reallocations by the finance department. He argued that these actions undermined the Social Justice Department's financial stability. Despite financial pressures from the welfare scheme, launched selectively for women, officials assured that there were no violations of budget provisions.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, now a flagship initiative, sparked rifts within the ruling Mahayuti coalition. While Minister Ajit Pawar suggested internal resolution, CM Devendra Fadnavis clarified budgetary processes, denying fund diversion and emphasizing the scheme's alignment with personal benefit fiscal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

