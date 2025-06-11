Elon Musk Regrets Posts Amid Tax Bill Tension with Trump

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, expressed regret on Wednesday for some of his recent social media posts targeting U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes amid signs of a potential reconciliation between the two influential figures.

Last week, Musk criticized Trump's tax and spending policies, calling them a "disgusting abomination." However, Musk has since deleted some posts, signaling a shift in tone as analysts suggest his motives might be to protect business interests.

Despite the heated exchanges, market reactions have been positive, with Tesla shares climbing in pre-market trading. Experts believe the renewed conciliatory tone serves the interests of both parties, given their influential positions and mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)