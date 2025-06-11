CPI(M) Delegation Addresses J&K Concerns Post-Shelling
A CPI(M) delegation, led by M A Baby, visited Uri, Kashmir, meeting families affected by Pakistani shelling. They criticized the insufficient compensation for damages and lack of bunkers. The group plans to raise these issues in Parliament and urged the Central government to restore confidence among the Kashmir populace.
A delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), headed by general secretary M A Baby, visited Uri in Baramulla district, north Kashmir, to meet families impacted by the recent Pakistani shelling.
Speaking to reporters, Baby highlighted the inadequate compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh provided to those whose homes suffered damages, which the delegation estimates at Rs 10 lakh per site.
Additionally, the need for increased bunker construction was emphasized, along with political concerns like the restoration of Article 370 and statehood. The delegation aims to address these matters in Parliament, urging the Central government to build trust with the valley's residents.
