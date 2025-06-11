CPI(M) Delegation Addresses J&K Concerns Post-Shelling

A delegation from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), headed by general secretary M A Baby, visited Uri in Baramulla district, north Kashmir, to meet families impacted by the recent Pakistani shelling.

Speaking to reporters, Baby highlighted the inadequate compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh provided to those whose homes suffered damages, which the delegation estimates at Rs 10 lakh per site.

Additionally, the need for increased bunker construction was emphasized, along with political concerns like the restoration of Article 370 and statehood. The delegation aims to address these matters in Parliament, urging the Central government to build trust with the valley's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)