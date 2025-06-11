Left Menu

Activists Challenge Gaza Blockade in High-Stakes Aid Convoy

A large convoy of activists has traveled from Algeria to Gaza, intending to challenge Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. The convoy, comprising over 1,500 people, aims to reach Gaza via Egypt's Rafah Crossing. The movement highlights ongoing tensions amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict and underscores the urgent need for humanitarian support in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zawiya | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:17 IST
Activists Challenge Gaza Blockade in High-Stakes Aid Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

A convoy of over 1,500 activists, originating in Algeria, has reached Libya en route to Gaza to protest Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. This group aims to draw attention to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The convoy, which passed through several Libyan cities, expects to cross into Egypt at the Saloum Crossing to reach Gaza via the Rafah Crossing. The journey has been marked by cooperation from authorities in Tunisia and Libya. Participants, including Jamila Sharitah and Zayed al-Hamami, emphasize their mission to reopen crossings and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Despite Israel's military seizing a Gaza-bound boat with activists, including Greta Thunberg, the effort to push through aid persists. This action highlights the severe conditions in Gaza, where over 2 million people are facing potential famine if the blockade continues amidst ongoing military offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025