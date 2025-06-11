Activists Challenge Gaza Blockade in High-Stakes Aid Convoy

A convoy of over 1,500 activists, originating in Algeria, has reached Libya en route to Gaza to protest Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid. This group aims to draw attention to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The convoy, which passed through several Libyan cities, expects to cross into Egypt at the Saloum Crossing to reach Gaza via the Rafah Crossing. The journey has been marked by cooperation from authorities in Tunisia and Libya. Participants, including Jamila Sharitah and Zayed al-Hamami, emphasize their mission to reopen crossings and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Despite Israel's military seizing a Gaza-bound boat with activists, including Greta Thunberg, the effort to push through aid persists. This action highlights the severe conditions in Gaza, where over 2 million people are facing potential famine if the blockade continues amidst ongoing military offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)