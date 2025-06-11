Denmark Approves US Bases Amid Greenland Controversy

On Wednesday, Denmark's Parliament took a significant step by approving a bill that allows the United States to establish military bases on Danish territory. This development comes as US President Donald Trump shows interest in Greenland, an autonomous region under Danish sovereignty.

This decision has sparked criticism, with opponents arguing that Denmark is ceding its sovereignty to the United States. The bill broadens a 2023 agreement made with the Biden administration, which had allowed US troops extensive access to Denmark's airbases. The move is notable given the strategic importance of Greenland, which is rich in minerals and has been eyed by Trump.

The legislation is now pending the signature of King Frederik X of Denmark. The vote concluded with 94 lawmakers in favor and 11 against. Greenland's prime minister has expressed strong opposition to US aspirations over the island, reinforcing that Greenland is not for sale.