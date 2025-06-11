Congress Ousts Laxman Singh: A Bitter Fallout

On Wednesday, the Congress Party expelled Laxman Singh, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh and brother of ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, for a period of six years. The expulsion was a consequence of what the party termed 'anti-party activities,' following Singh's derogatory remarks against party leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

Laxman Singh, who has been a prominent political figure as a five-time MP and three-time MLA, faced disciplinary action after his statements reached what Congress described as an unacceptable threshold. The MP state's Congress Committee recommended his expulsion prior to the final decision by the AICC's Disciplinary Action Committee.

The controversy erupted when Singh lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and criticized the party's direction, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack. His comments highlighted internal conflict that the party deemed detrimental to its image, leading to his ousting.

(With inputs from agencies.)