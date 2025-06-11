Poland's Pro-European Government Wins Confidence Vote

In a pivotal parliamentary session, Poland's pro-European coalition government, spearheaded by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, emerged victorious in a vote of confidence on Wednesday. This victory comes on the heels of a challenging presidential election where nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki defeated Tusk's ally Rafal Trzaskowski, causing ripples of tension within the coalition.

The coalition, commanding 242 of the 460 seats in the Sejm, was poised for success in the confidence vote. Prime Minister Tusk reaffirmed his administration's mandate, highlighting significant progress in defense spending and immigration policies. These measures aim to reverse the nationalist policies previously enacted by the Law and Justice party, which Nawrocki endorses.

Tusk's government faces criticism from opposition figures, including PiS lawmaker Jacek Sasin, who lambasted the administration's track record. Meanwhile, President-elect Nawrocki signaled willingness to collaborate, expressing his intent to raise the tax-allowance threshold, fulfilling one of Tusk's unfulfilled campaign pledges, thus fostering political conciliation.