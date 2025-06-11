SP Leader Slams BJP: A Decade of Disillusionment

Senior Samajwadi Party leader, Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman, has criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of fostering only disappointment and despair during its 11-year tenure.

Suman accused the BJP of engendering division along caste and religious lines instead of facilitating genuine development.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments linking SP to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Suman emphasized historical context, highlighting that Sardar Patel only lifted the ban on RSS with a promise to avoid political involvement. He also criticized the Madhya Pradesh government for hindering the installation of a B R Ambedkar statue.