Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Orders Action Against Podili Stone-Pelting Incident

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu instructed DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to address a stone-pelting incident involving police and women during YSRCP's Reddy visit in Podili. Naidu condemned the event as provocation and accused YSRCP of inciting chaos to maintain political relevance, questioning Reddy's motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Orders Action Against Podili Stone-Pelting Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered strict action in response to a stone-pelting incident targeting police and women at Podili in Prakasam district. The directive was given to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta following the altercation during YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit.

The incident occurred as Reddy met with tobacco farmers, leading to heightened tensions and minor injuries. Naidu criticized the event, describing it as planned provocation rather than genuine farmer outreach and emphasized the need for firm action against those responsible for the unrest.

Expressing his frustration, Naidu accused the YSRCP of misusing permissions for political gains and questioned the intent behind Reddy's visit, alleging it was more about creating chaos to maintain political relevance than addressing farmer issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025