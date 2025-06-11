Andhra Pradesh CM Orders Action Against Podili Stone-Pelting Incident
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu instructed DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to address a stone-pelting incident involving police and women during YSRCP's Reddy visit in Podili. Naidu condemned the event as provocation and accused YSRCP of inciting chaos to maintain political relevance, questioning Reddy's motives.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered strict action in response to a stone-pelting incident targeting police and women at Podili in Prakasam district. The directive was given to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta following the altercation during YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit.
The incident occurred as Reddy met with tobacco farmers, leading to heightened tensions and minor injuries. Naidu criticized the event, describing it as planned provocation rather than genuine farmer outreach and emphasized the need for firm action against those responsible for the unrest.
Expressing his frustration, Naidu accused the YSRCP of misusing permissions for political gains and questioned the intent behind Reddy's visit, alleging it was more about creating chaos to maintain political relevance than addressing farmer issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
