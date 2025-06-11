Assam's Citizenship Controversy: Challenges of NRC and Foreign Nationals
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is challenging the National Register of Citizens' validity to identify foreigners. Despite the NRC's Supreme Court-supervised update, it's yet to be notified, raising concerns. Sarma pushes back against alleged foreign nationals, emphasizing security while awaiting a Supreme Court decision on further verification.
In a bold statement on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the state government's policy to deport foreigners, even if their names appear in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Chief Minister claims that the NRC, initially overseen by the Supreme Court, leaves much room for doubt.
Though the NRC was updated in 2019, excluding over 19 lakh applicants, it still awaits official validity from the Registrar General of India. Sarma argues that many individuals managed to register through 'unfair means' and the state has thus adopted stringent measures to expel those identified as foreigners.
Despite the pushback efforts, the Assam government's dissatisfaction with the NRC persists, with Sarma advocating for a re-verification process. The state's Supreme Court plea seeks to reaffirm its stance, aiming for ultimate clarity and security in its citizenship verification process.
