Thaksin's Legal Woes: A New Political Crisis for Thailand

Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party, already under strain from economic and border conflicts, confronts additional uncertainty. The Supreme Court is hearing a case against Thaksin Shinawatra, a former premier, that could jail him, affecting his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government.

The legal proceedings put further pressure on the Pheu Thai administration, which is struggling with a border dispute with Cambodia and widespread public skepticism. Tensions are escalating as the military's influence resurfaces amid nationalist rhetoric.

Thaksin remains influential in absence of an official role, with the Supreme Court's decision likely to affect government stability. Public confidence is waning as critics question the government's decisions, complicating its efforts to maintain control.

