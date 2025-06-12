YSRCP Unveils Scathing Book on TDP's Governance

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a book titled 'Jagan Ante Nammakam – Babu Ante Mosam', accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of failing to deliver on its promises during its first year in office.

The unveiling coincides with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrating the first anniversary of the NDA alliance, heralding achievements under his watch.

S Ramakrishna Reddy, addressing a press gathering, criticized Naidu's governance for policy failures and creating chaos, claiming the YSRCP, by contrast, successfully implemented social justice and welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)