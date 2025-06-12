YSRCP Unveils Scathing Book on TDP's Governance
The YSRCP released 'Jagan Ante Nammakam – Babu Ante Mosam', a book criticizing the TDP-led government's alleged failures during its first year. Highlighted are policy failures and unfulfilled promises. The book contrasts this with the YSRCP's governance, which it claims ensured welfare continuity and social justice.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a book titled 'Jagan Ante Nammakam – Babu Ante Mosam', accusing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of failing to deliver on its promises during its first year in office.
The unveiling coincides with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrating the first anniversary of the NDA alliance, heralding achievements under his watch.
S Ramakrishna Reddy, addressing a press gathering, criticized Naidu's governance for policy failures and creating chaos, claiming the YSRCP, by contrast, successfully implemented social justice and welfare programs.
