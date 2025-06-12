Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A Nation in Mourning

A devastating plane crash shocked Ahmedabad on Thursday as a London-bound Air India flight met a tragic fate shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted into a residential area, sparking fears of numerous casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow, stating the incident has 'stunned and saddened us.' He conveyed his sentiments through a post on X, describing the tragedy as 'heartbreaking beyond words.'

In this grim hour, PM Modi assured that he is in constant communication with ministers and authorities to provide aid to those affected. The nation now stands united in mourning the lives lost in this catastrophic event.

