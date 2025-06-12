Left Menu

Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A Nation in Mourning

A tragic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad has left the nation heartbroken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, stating that the situation is 'heartbreaking beyond words.' The crash occurred shortly after takeoff, and many casualties are feared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:21 IST
Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A Nation in Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating plane crash shocked Ahmedabad on Thursday as a London-bound Air India flight met a tragic fate shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted into a residential area, sparking fears of numerous casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow, stating the incident has 'stunned and saddened us.' He conveyed his sentiments through a post on X, describing the tragedy as 'heartbreaking beyond words.'

In this grim hour, PM Modi assured that he is in constant communication with ministers and authorities to provide aid to those affected. The nation now stands united in mourning the lives lost in this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025