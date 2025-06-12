Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Reacts to Air India Crash Tragedy

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, claiming numerous lives. The unexpected crash happened in a residential area, sparking immediate shock and condolences from across the country.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He conveyed his heart-felt condolences to the affected families through an official statement, describing the crash as 'very heart-breaking'.

The Chief Minister wished for strength and courage for the families suffering from this loss, hoping they find solace during this challenging time. The crash involved 242 passengers and crew members, shaking the nation with its somber impact.

