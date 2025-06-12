Left Menu

Czech Opposition Push for No-Confidence Vote Amid Bitcoin Corruption Claims

The Czech opposition has initiated a no-confidence vote against the government, citing corruption linked to a $45 million bitcoin payment from an ex-convict. Although the motion is expected to fail due to the government's parliamentary majority, it may impact the ruling coalition's election chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The main Czech opposition party has initiated a no-confidence vote against the government, accusing it of corruption following the acceptance of a $45 million bitcoin payment from an ex-convict. The vote is set for Tuesday but is unlikely to pass as the government holds a parliamentary majority.

Justice Minister Pavel Blazek resigned after criticism over the payment; he maintains he did nothing illegal. The opposition, led by Andrej Babis's ANO party, has demanded Prime Minister Petr Fiala's resignation, pointing to the payment as evidence of corruption.

Alena Schillerova, ANO's vice-chair, stated the motion was necessary. Polls indicate Babis's party leads over Fiala's ODS, further intensifying the political landscape ahead of the October election.

