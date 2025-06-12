Tragedy Strikes: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Crash

In a tragic aviation accident, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has succumbed to death in an Air India crash near Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 241 others alongside Rupani on its journey.

Union Minister C R Paatil expressed profound grief, stating, 'We have lost two-time former chief minister Vijay Rupani in this unfortunate incident. It is a grave loss to the BJP family.'

The London-bound AI 171 carried nationals from various countries, comprising 169 Indians. Rupani, at 68, was currently the BJP's in-charge for Punjab and had served as the chief minister from 2016 to 2021.

