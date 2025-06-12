Tragedy Strikes: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Crash
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tragically died in an Air India crash near Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including British and Portuguese nationals. Vijay Rupani, a key BJP figure and former two-term CM, leaves behind a legacy of political service, deeply mourned by party members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic aviation accident, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has succumbed to death in an Air India crash near Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 241 others alongside Rupani on its journey.
Union Minister C R Paatil expressed profound grief, stating, 'We have lost two-time former chief minister Vijay Rupani in this unfortunate incident. It is a grave loss to the BJP family.'
The London-bound AI 171 carried nationals from various countries, comprising 169 Indians. Rupani, at 68, was currently the BJP's in-charge for Punjab and had served as the chief minister from 2016 to 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Clash of Titans: Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
BJP's Vijayendra Yediyurappa Demands Apology from Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Remarks
Bihar Court Sentences BJP MLA in Criminal Intimidation Case
Congress Tension: Udit Raj Slams Shashi Tharoor's Pro-BJP Remarks in Panama
Punjab Government Tackles Police Corruption with Swift Action