Spanish PM Faces Scandal Fallout

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought public forgiveness following the resignation of a close ally amid graft allegations.

During a press briefing at his Socialist Party's headquarters, Sanchez admitted the severity of the accusations but rejected demands for early elections, committing instead to an external audit of his party.

The development adds pressure to the already scandal-plagued minority government, posing a significant threat to its stability. Sanchez maintained that most critiques of his administration are baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)