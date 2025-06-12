Left Menu

Spanish PM Faces Scandal Fallout

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez apologized after his ally quit over graft allegations. Despite the scandal, Sanchez rejected calls for early elections, promising an external audit of his Socialist Party. He addressed the serious accusations but argued that many criticisms were unfounded, threatening the leftist coalition's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:20 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought public forgiveness following the resignation of a close ally amid graft allegations.

During a press briefing at his Socialist Party's headquarters, Sanchez admitted the severity of the accusations but rejected demands for early elections, committing instead to an external audit of his party.

The development adds pressure to the already scandal-plagued minority government, posing a significant threat to its stability. Sanchez maintained that most critiques of his administration are baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

