Diplomatic Dispute: U.S. Push to Investigate Mexican Politicians

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum contested a Reuters report alleging U.S. pressure on Mexico to probe politicians linked to organized crime, labeling the story 'fake news.' The report, released during a key meeting, cites U.S. efforts to target corruption. Sheinbaum faces political challenges amid allegations against her party.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vehemently rejected a Reuters report that claims the United States is urging Mexico to investigate politicians suspected of ties to organized crime. Sheinbaum labelled the report as 'fake news' during her daily press briefing and questioned the timing of its release.

The story emerged as Sheinbaum was meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. She criticized the report, which is based on information from four sources, for being published in conjunction with the meeting. This report suggested the U.S., led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has repeatedly requested Mexican cooperation in such investigations.

The article indicates that the U.S. wants Mexico to not only investigate but possibly extradite politicians with alleged cartel connections. Despite Sheinbaum's denials, a Reuters spokesperson defended the report, which signifies a potential increase in anti-corruption efforts in Mexico, raising political stakes for Sheinbaum and her Morena party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

