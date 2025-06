India-France Strengthen Ties Against Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing gratitude for France's unwavering support in counterterrorism efforts.

The visit comes as part of Jaishankar's European tour to enhance bilateral ties and reaffirm India's commitment to combat terrorism, highlighted by recent attacks.

In addition to France, Jaishankar's agenda included discussions with EU leaders and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, emphasizing India's strategic partnerships and regional cooperation.