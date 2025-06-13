Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Federal Immigration Raids
Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids are growing across the U.S., with demonstrations in major cities. While many have been peaceful, clashes with police have occurred, leading to curfews and arrests. Activists are planning further actions under the banner 'No Kings' amid escalating tensions.
Protests against federal immigration enforcement raids are escalating across the United States, with major demonstrations erupting in cities nationwide. The protests are primarily in response to President Donald Trump's policies, with activists voicing their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.
Clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement have occurred, particularly in Seattle and Spokane, prompting city officials to enforce curfews. In response to these tensions, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed over 5,000 National Guard troops to assist local authorities in managing the demonstrations.
This weekend, activists plan to hold 'No Kings' events nationwide to coincide with Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., further intensifying the ongoing protests against immigration policies.
