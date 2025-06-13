Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strikes Shake Tehran Amid Nuclear Dispute

Iran temporarily closed its main airport following Israeli attacks targeting purported nuclear and military sites in Tehran. This escalation follows Iran's rapid nuclear advancements and the IAEA's censure. Rising tensions afflict the Middle East, impacting global oil prices.

Updated: 13-06-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:30 IST
Iran suspended all flights on Friday at its main airport, Imam Khomeini International Airport, near Tehran, as announced by Iranian state television.

The country has previously shut its airspace during earlier strikes on Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel launched attacks on Tehran, focusing on nuclear and military locations, escalating tensions further.

The confrontation intensifies with Iran's swift nuclear advances, recently condemned by the IAEA. In response, Brent crude oil prices surged over the attack, underscoring the global ramifications.

