Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strikes Shake Tehran Amid Nuclear Dispute
Iran temporarily closed its main airport following Israeli attacks targeting purported nuclear and military sites in Tehran. This escalation follows Iran's rapid nuclear advancements and the IAEA's censure. Rising tensions afflict the Middle East, impacting global oil prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:30 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Iran suspended all flights on Friday at its main airport, Imam Khomeini International Airport, near Tehran, as announced by Iranian state television.
The country has previously shut its airspace during earlier strikes on Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel launched attacks on Tehran, focusing on nuclear and military locations, escalating tensions further.
The confrontation intensifies with Iran's swift nuclear advances, recently condemned by the IAEA. In response, Brent crude oil prices surged over the attack, underscoring the global ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- Tehran
- nuclear
- Iran-Hamas
- IAEA
- Brent crude
- Middle East
- tensions
- airport closure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAEA Launches New Global Research Project to Boost Climate Models with Isotopes
IAEA Hosts Historic Global Gathering of Nuclear Host Communities in Vienna
Rising Uranium Stockpile Fuels Tensions: Iran-IAEA Dynamics
Iran's Secret Nuclear Ambitions Unveiled in IAEA Report
IAEA Reaffirms Japan’s Safe Discharge of ALPS Treated Water from Fukushima