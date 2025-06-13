Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strikes Shake Tehran Amid Nuclear Dispute

Iran suspended all flights on Friday at its main airport, Imam Khomeini International Airport, near Tehran, as announced by Iranian state television.

The country has previously shut its airspace during earlier strikes on Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel launched attacks on Tehran, focusing on nuclear and military locations, escalating tensions further.

The confrontation intensifies with Iran's swift nuclear advances, recently condemned by the IAEA. In response, Brent crude oil prices surged over the attack, underscoring the global ramifications.

