Grief and Condolences: Nation Mourns Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy
The Congress has expressed deep condolences following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, where 241 of 242 passengers on an Air India flight were confirmed dead. The tragic event involved multiple nationalities, with the sole survivor being a British national of Indian origin who is in hospital care.
- Country:
- India
The nation is united in collective grief following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives. The Indian National Congress voiced their condolences, mourning the lives lost in this shocking incident involving an Air India flight bound for London.
Confirmation of the fatalities has saddened the entire country. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh conveyed his sorrow on social media, emphasizing the party's solidarity with the grieving families affected by the crash of flight AI-171.
The unfortunate Boeing 787-8 incident resulted in the deaths of 242 people on board, with a sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin, currently receiving medical treatment. This tragedy has impacted individuals from multiple nations, further deepening the sense of loss felt globally.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- plane crash
- Air India
- tragedy
- nation mourns
- condolences
- survivor
- international
- grief
- shock
ALSO READ
Italy Offers Lifeline to Gaza Strike Survivor
Hospitals shouldn't insist on ID proof of rape survivors seeking abortion: Delhi HC
Colombia Revokes Condolences to Pakistan, Backs India Against Terrorism
Arun Kar's Remarkable Journey: From Cyclone Survivor to Sustainability Pioneer
Western Cape Marks Cancer Survivors Day, Honours Strength and Resilience