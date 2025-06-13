Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Leaves Nation Mourning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed numerous lives. Modi visited the crash site, offering condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledging the lasting pain caused by the incident. Air India reported 241 casualties, including those from a medical college.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced profound sorrow following the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, which has left the nation reeling from the tragedy.
The catastrophe claimed the lives of 241 individuals, with the crash impacting a medical college and resulting in further casualties on the ground.
Modi extended his condolences to the bereaved families, visiting the site and meeting those injured. Air India confirmed the grim toll, emphasizing the lasting impact on the community. The incident has sparked widespread grief and a call for collective mourning.
