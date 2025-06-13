Left Menu

North Korea's Naval Ambitions: A Risky Endeavor

North Korea claims it's repaired a damaged destroyer, relaunching it amid doubts on its operational capability. Leader Kim Jong Un promises military expansion amidst US and South Korean threats. Experts question the repair timeline, suggesting Russian involvement. Kim announces plans for two more destroyers, intensifying regional naval concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has announced the repair and relaunch of its capsized naval destroyer, with leader Kim Jong Un presiding over the ceremony. The announcement follows a failed launch attempt three weeks prior that led to the vessel capsizing, prompting questions from external experts regarding the true extent of the repairs.

During the event, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of boosting North Korea's naval capabilities in response to perceived threats from the US and South Korea. Despite the celebratory nature of the launch, skepticism arises over the warship's functionality, given its submersion and subsequent damage.

Experts speculate Russian assistance in the repair efforts due to ongoing military cooperation between the two nations. While North Korea plans further naval expansion, the planned launch of two additional destroyers next year poses increased tension in the region, particularly for South Korea's defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

