Unopposed Victory: BJP and AGP Secure Rajya Sabha Seats from Assam

Kanad Purkayastha of BJP and Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, as opposition parties did not field any candidates. The elections were scheduled due to the end of the terms for Baishya and Ranjan Das.

  • India

BJP's Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya have been declared winners in the Rajya Sabha elections from Assam, running unopposed as no opposition candidates were put forward.

The elections, set for June 19, became a formality with the lack of contenders, ensuring Purkayastha's debut in the Upper House and Baishya's return for a third term.

Assam's Rajya Sabha composition includes seven seats, with the BJP holding four, its allies AGP and UPPL each holding one, and one represented by an independent MP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

