Middle East Tensions Escalate as Jordan Intercepts Iranian Drones

Jordan intercepted Iranian drones targeting Israel, amid heightened regional tensions. A senior military official confirmed the threat of missiles affecting civilian areas. Iraqi officials reported over 100 drones sent from Iran, escalating fears and prompting defensive measures by both Jordan and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Friday as Iranian drones set course for Israel, escalating regional tensions. The Jordanian state media confirmed that the nation's Air Force was actively intercepting missiles and drones violating its airspace.

A senior military official cited the interceptions as a response to assessments suggesting the weapons could land in populated Jordanian areas, posing threats to civilians. The Jordan Armed Forces are patrolling continuously to protect the nation's borders by land, sea, and air, ensuring no infringement of its airspace.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced its own efforts to intercept the drones outside its territory. Iraqi security sources reported that more than 100 drones were observed crossing Iraqi airspace, with Diyala province residents hearing explosions from Iranian territory, indicating the escalating drone conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

