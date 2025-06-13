Middle East Tensions Escalate as Jordan Intercepts Iranian Drones

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Friday as Iranian drones set course for Israel, escalating regional tensions. The Jordanian state media confirmed that the nation's Air Force was actively intercepting missiles and drones violating its airspace.

A senior military official cited the interceptions as a response to assessments suggesting the weapons could land in populated Jordanian areas, posing threats to civilians. The Jordan Armed Forces are patrolling continuously to protect the nation's borders by land, sea, and air, ensuring no infringement of its airspace.

Simultaneously, the Israeli military announced its own efforts to intercept the drones outside its territory. Iraqi security sources reported that more than 100 drones were observed crossing Iraqi airspace, with Diyala province residents hearing explosions from Iranian territory, indicating the escalating drone conflict.

