Controversy as AIMIM Leader Faces Legal Action for Caste-Related Comments
Imtiaz Jaleel from AIMIM is facing legal charges under the SC/ST Act after allegedly using the term 'Harijan' against a SC community member. The complaint came from a Republican Party worker following Jaleel's statements during a press conference accusing social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat of land transaction misconduct.
A legal case has been filed against AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged use of the term 'Harijan,' according to police.
The FIR was lodged at Kranti Chowk police station on Thursday following a complaint from a Republican Party of India (Athawale) worker. This development arises from remarks made by Jaleel, a former Member of Parliament and the current state unit head of AIMIM.
The incident occurred at a June 11 press conference where Jaleel made accusations against social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat concerning a controversial land deal. The complaint argues that Jaleel's repeated use of the term 'Harijan' during this public event disrespected the minister, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.
