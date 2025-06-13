Left Menu

China Emphasizes Clear Stance Against Terrorism Amid India Relations

China rejected claims of ambiguity in its anti-terrorism stance due to its ties with Pakistan. The Foreign Ministry emphasized China's goal to combat terrorism and maintain peace. The comments responded to India's External Affairs Minister's remarks on China's Pakistan relations and their impact on combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:48 IST
In a firm dismissal of accusations concerning its anti-terrorism position, China on Friday reaffirmed its committed stance amid strong ties with Pakistan. The statement came after India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, pointed out China's perceived ambiguities due to its relationship with Pakistan.

Addressing the concerns, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted that China sees terrorism as a global enemy and stressed the international community's shared duty to counter it. He refuted allegations of double standards, insisting that China's position is both unwavering and transparent.

These declarations coincide with a significant diplomatic meeting in New Delhi, as Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong visits India, marking the first high-level engagement since recent Indo-Pakistani hostilities. Meanwhile, discussions are underway to resume direct flights, enhancing bilateral cooperation.

