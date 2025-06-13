Left Menu

Netanyahu Updates Modi Amid Tensions in West Asia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on escalating tensions in West Asia, following Israel's strikes on Iran. Modi emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region. India expressed concern and urged both nations to avoid escalation while ensuring safety of Indian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:59 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia. The conversation was timely as tensions surged following Israel's military actions against Iran.

Modi, in his response, emphasized India's concerns and the pressing need for peace and stability in the volatile region. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated these concerns, stating India's deep vigilance towards the unfolding events and urging restraint from both sides.

The Indian government has advised its nationals in the affected areas to exercise caution and heed local security advisories, underscoring its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relationships with both Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

