Netanyahu Updates Modi Amid Tensions in West Asia

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia. The conversation was timely as tensions surged following Israel's military actions against Iran.

Modi, in his response, emphasized India's concerns and the pressing need for peace and stability in the volatile region. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reiterated these concerns, stating India's deep vigilance towards the unfolding events and urging restraint from both sides.

The Indian government has advised its nationals in the affected areas to exercise caution and heed local security advisories, underscoring its commitment to maintaining strong bilateral relationships with both Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)