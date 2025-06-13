National Portrait Gallery Director Steps Down Amid Trump Controversy

Kim Sajet, the trailblazing director of the National Portrait Gallery, announced her resignation on Friday. Her decision follows pointed criticism from former President Donald Trump, who labeled her as a supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, sparking tensions regarding the Smithsonian's independence.

Trump claimed to have dismissed Sajet on May 30, citing her as partisan and inappropriate for her role. This move has been contentious, given that the Smithsonian operates independently of the federal government, even though it is primarily funded by Congress. The institution affirmed its autonomy by stating personnel decisions are internally managed.

Sajet, the gallery's first female director, has been a pivotal figure, overseeing portraits of historical significance. Her resignation underscores the ongoing debate over DEI initiatives, which Trump argues discriminate against certain groups, while proponents argue address long-standing inequities.

