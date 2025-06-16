Left Menu

Iran's Potential NPT Exit Amid Rising Tensions

Iran is considering exiting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, influenced by recent Israeli attacks and an IAEA resolution. Despite its nuclear activities, Tehran maintains a stance against nuclear weapons, citing religious edicts. Parliament has yet to decide on the proposal, which is in the early legal stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:04 IST
Iranian lawmakers are drafting a bill that could see the nation exit the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, according to the foreign ministry's statement on Monday. This move aligns with Tehran's longstanding opposition to nuclear weapons, even amidst escalating tensions with Israel and the IAEA's resolution.

Israel's military actions last week have further strained relations, as it accused Iran of nearing the construction of a nuclear bomb, a claim Tehran denies. Official communications stress that any nuclear militarization contradicts a religious edict by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Iran's state media reports no firm decision on leaving the NPT has been made, officials highlight that past IAEA actions have paved the way for recent aggression. Senior figures condemn Israel, which remains outside the NPT, as the region's sole nuclear-armed state.

