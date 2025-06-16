Escalating Tensions: Crisis in Gaza and Regional Conflict

Following the evacuation of citizens from various nations, Azerbaijani media reports the return of their citizens, including diplomats, from Iran. Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Iran remain operational despite the tensions.

A UN report highlights a severe food crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by renewed military activities. The World Food Programme and Food and Agricultural Organisation's joint report indicates a dire shortage of aid and supplies.

UN human rights chief criticizes the humanitarian impact of Israel's military actions in Gaza, as Israeli claims of 'aerial superiority' over Tehran stir further geopolitical unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)