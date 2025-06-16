Left Menu

Strengthening Historic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Cyprus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to enhance India-Cyprus relations, emphasizing stability amidst global conflicts. Modi's visit marks the first by an Indian leader in over 20 years, fostering discussions on defense, trade, and energy. Cyprus expressed support against cross-border terrorism and regional issues.

16-06-2025
Strengthening Historic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Cyprus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for peace and stability as he met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Both leaders expressed concern over ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, agreeing that dialogue and restoration of stability are paramount in today's era.

During his official visit to Cyprus, Modi engaged in wide-ranging talks covering defense, trade, and renewable energy. He underscored the importance of India's historic friendship with Cyprus while expressing gratitude for their support against cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack.

Highlighting shared democratic values, Modi declared the visit as an opportunity to strengthen ties. Discussions also touched on boosting tourism and economic corridors, with Cyprus expressing solidarity in matters like the dispute over the illegal occupation by Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

