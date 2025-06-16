Britain-United States Trade Deal Nears Finalization

Britain and the United States are on the verge of finalizing a significant trade deal, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced ahead of a crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of a G7 summit in Canada, Starmer expressed optimism about the trade agreement, which was initially formed last month. The deal's implementation has been delayed due to pending details, but both leaders hope to conclude it promptly.

Under the terms, the United States will reduce tariffs on UK imports, such as cars, aluminium, and steel, while Britain will lower tariffs on U.S. beef and ethanol exports. Discussions continue over quotas and supply chain requirements, particularly concerning British steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)