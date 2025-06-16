Left Menu

Speaker Mike Johnson Delays Israel Trip Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson postponed his planned trip to Israel due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, raising fears of a wider conflict. Johnson, in consultation with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, plans to reschedule the address and has sent prayers to the region.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has postponed his scheduled trip to address the Israeli parliament amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The visit, originally set for June 22, was delayed with mutual agreement from Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Johnson cited the complex situation currently unfolding between Iran and Israel as the reason for postponement. He emphasized the importance of addressing the evolving scenario and stated that the special session of the Knesset will be rescheduled at the earliest feasible opportunity.

In his statement, Johnson extended prayers to the people of Israel and the broader Middle East region, expressing hope for future discussions that can take place under more stable conditions.

