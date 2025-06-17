Left Menu

Israeli Strike Hits Iranian TV: Media Under Fire

An Israeli airstrike hit an Iranian state television studio during a live broadcast, leading to chaos as journalists scrambled for safety. The attack came shortly after Israel issued an evacuation warning. The incident adds tension to a conflict escalating between the two countries, with international bodies condemning the action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 17-06-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 01:37 IST
Israeli Strike Hits Iranian TV: Media Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

An Iranian state television studio was thrown into disarray Monday as an Israeli airstrike hit during a live broadcast, causing anchor Sahar Emami to flee the screen. The attack, which came an hour after a warning from Israel, left dust and debris in its wake as officials confirmed that four bombs struck the building.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike targeting what he termed Iran's 'propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority.' In contrast, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the act as a war crime. Despite the chaos and incomplete casualty reports, live broadcasts have shifted to another studio.

The ongoing conflict has led to casualties on both sides, with Iran retaliating by launching missiles following Israel's warning. International entities like the Committee to Protect Journalists have criticized the targeting of media, noting a rise in attacks against journalists in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025