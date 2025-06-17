Israeli Strike Hits Iranian TV: Media Under Fire
An Israeli airstrike hit an Iranian state television studio during a live broadcast, leading to chaos as journalists scrambled for safety. The attack came shortly after Israel issued an evacuation warning. The incident adds tension to a conflict escalating between the two countries, with international bodies condemning the action.
- Country:
- Iran
An Iranian state television studio was thrown into disarray Monday as an Israeli airstrike hit during a live broadcast, causing anchor Sahar Emami to flee the screen. The attack, which came an hour after a warning from Israel, left dust and debris in its wake as officials confirmed that four bombs struck the building.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike targeting what he termed Iran's 'propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority.' In contrast, Iran's foreign ministry condemned the act as a war crime. Despite the chaos and incomplete casualty reports, live broadcasts have shifted to another studio.
The ongoing conflict has led to casualties on both sides, with Iran retaliating by launching missiles following Israel's warning. International entities like the Committee to Protect Journalists have criticized the targeting of media, noting a rise in attacks against journalists in the region.
