Trump Holds Back Sanctions, Eyes Peace Deal with Russia
President Donald Trump announced he was delaying sanctions on Russia to evaluate the possibility of a peace agreement with Moscow. His statement highlighted the U.S. administration's wait-and-see approach concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine as efforts for diplomatic resolution continue.
President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is holding off on imposing sanctions against Russia. This strategic pause is to determine whether a potential diplomatic agreement can be achieved with Moscow regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Trump, addressing reporters, emphasized that his administration will wait to see the outcome of ongoing discussions before implementing any new penalties. He stated, 'Because I'm waiting to see whether or not a deal is signed.'
This development underscores the administration's approach of prioritizing diplomatic negotiations with Russia while considering the imposition of further economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- sanctions
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace deal
- negotiation
- Moscow
- conflict
- diplomatic
- war
ALSO READ
Peace Negotiations: Ukraine and Russia Meet Again
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Kyiv and Moscow's Search for Resolution Amid Tension
Zelenskiy says Kyiv and Moscow working on new POW exchange
U.S. Pressure Campaign Against Iran Endures Amid Nuclear Negotiations