Trump Holds Back Sanctions, Eyes Peace Deal with Russia

President Donald Trump announced he was delaying sanctions on Russia to evaluate the possibility of a peace agreement with Moscow. His statement highlighted the U.S. administration's wait-and-see approach concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine as efforts for diplomatic resolution continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 02:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that he is holding off on imposing sanctions against Russia. This strategic pause is to determine whether a potential diplomatic agreement can be achieved with Moscow regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump, addressing reporters, emphasized that his administration will wait to see the outcome of ongoing discussions before implementing any new penalties. He stated, 'Because I'm waiting to see whether or not a deal is signed.'

This development underscores the administration's approach of prioritizing diplomatic negotiations with Russia while considering the imposition of further economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

