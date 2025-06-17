G7 Summit Showdown: Trump's Stance on Russia and Trade Fuels Tensions

The G7 Summit in Canada kicked off with immediate challenges as U.S. President Donald Trump labeled the exclusion of Russia from the former Group of Eight as a mistake. This statement echoed his endorsement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and diverged from the collective stance on the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

As G7 leaders gathered in the scenic Canadian Rockies, Trump's remarks suggested he believed Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine might have been averted if Russia had remained a part of the group. European countries are now tasked with convincing Trump to align with tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Trade talks also dominated the agenda, with Trump's focus on advancing deals and resolving tariff disputes overshadowing other discussions. Despite efforts to adopt new economic agreements and overcome tariff challenges, final resolutions remain uncertain as tensions linger and negotiations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)