Urgent Evacuation: Trump Calls for Immediate Action in Tehran

On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued a call for the immediate evacuation of Tehran. His statement comes as part of his continued emphasis on the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump has repeatedly expressed that Iran's possession of a nuclear weapon is unacceptable, using his platform on Truth Social to amplify his message. He stated that Iran should have agreed to a nuclear deal with the United States.

This urgent call for action highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear capabilities and international agreements.