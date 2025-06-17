Left Menu

Urgent Evacuation: Trump Calls for Immediate Action in Tehran

President Donald Trump called for an immediate evacuation of Tehran, emphasizing that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with the U.S. He reiterated his firm stance against Iran having a nuclear weapon, expressing his message through Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:10 IST
Urgent Evacuation: Trump Calls for Immediate Action in Tehran
President Donald Trump

On Monday, former President Donald Trump issued a call for the immediate evacuation of Tehran. His statement comes as part of his continued emphasis on the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump has repeatedly expressed that Iran's possession of a nuclear weapon is unacceptable, using his platform on Truth Social to amplify his message. He stated that Iran should have agreed to a nuclear deal with the United States.

This urgent call for action highlights ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over nuclear capabilities and international agreements.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025