G7 Leaders Confront Early Challenges Amid Trump’s Russia Stance
The G7 summit in Canada faced early complications as U.S. President Trump critiqued Russia's removal from the group, causing tension among leaders. European nations aim to convince Trump to impose stricter sanctions on Russia. Trade and economic issues dominated discussions, with a focus on relations with China.
The G7 Summit in Canada encountered early tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the decision to exclude Russia from the group, now known as the Group of Seven. Trump's remarks have led to concerns about potential shifts in alliance dynamics among the leaders.
The summit, held in Kananaskis, highlighted struggles over unity on issues like Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, with Trump expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This has raised doubts about the possible outcomes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with the G7 leaders.
Meanwhile, European leaders are hoping to persuade Trump to enforce harsher sanctions on Moscow. Economics, trade, and relations with China were focal points of discussion, but the leaders remain divided on many critical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Fed's Waller Eyes Possible Rate Cuts Amid Trade Turbulence
South Korea Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge: Navigating Steel Trade Tensions
US Dollar Struggles Amid Trade War and Fiscal Concerns
Trade Talks Tension: China's Response to U.S. Accusations