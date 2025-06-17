G7 Leaders Confront Early Challenges Amid Trump’s Russia Stance

The G7 Summit in Canada encountered early tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the decision to exclude Russia from the group, now known as the Group of Seven. Trump's remarks have led to concerns about potential shifts in alliance dynamics among the leaders.

The summit, held in Kananaskis, highlighted struggles over unity on issues like Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, with Trump expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This has raised doubts about the possible outcomes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with the G7 leaders.

Meanwhile, European leaders are hoping to persuade Trump to enforce harsher sanctions on Moscow. Economics, trade, and relations with China were focal points of discussion, but the leaders remain divided on many critical issues.

