Trump's Abrupt G7 Departure: A Rift Among Allies
President Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early, citing Middle East tensions. His support for Putin and tariffs has strained relationships with allies. G7 leaders struggle for unity on issues like Ukraine and Iran. Trump signs a trade deal with the UK, but leaves plans for broader agreements uncertain.
President Donald Trump has opted to depart the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada ahead of schedule, citing tensions in the Middle East as the reason for his premature exit.
The summit, already fraught with disagreements over Ukraine and the Israel-Iran conflict, faced additional strain with Trump's vocal backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his imposition of tariffs on many allies.
The G7 leaders, including those from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU, convened in Kananaskis to seek common ground. Yet Trump's early departure has cast doubt over the summit's achievements.
