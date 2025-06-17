Left Menu

Trump's Abrupt G7 Departure: A Rift Among Allies

President Donald Trump leaves the G7 summit early, citing Middle East tensions. His support for Putin and tariffs has strained relationships with allies. G7 leaders struggle for unity on issues like Ukraine and Iran. Trump signs a trade deal with the UK, but leaves plans for broader agreements uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:36 IST
Trump's Abrupt G7 Departure: A Rift Among Allies
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has opted to depart the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada ahead of schedule, citing tensions in the Middle East as the reason for his premature exit.

The summit, already fraught with disagreements over Ukraine and the Israel-Iran conflict, faced additional strain with Trump's vocal backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his imposition of tariffs on many allies.

The G7 leaders, including those from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU, convened in Kananaskis to seek common ground. Yet Trump's early departure has cast doubt over the summit's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025