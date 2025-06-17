Left Menu

Senate Bill Sparks Controversy Over Future of Clean Energy Tax Credits

A U.S. Senate proposal aims to phase out solar and wind energy tax credits by 2028, while extending them for hydropower, nuclear, and geothermal sources until 2036. Although the draft bill accommodates some clean energy interests, industry leaders argue it does not adequately preserve key incentives vital to sector growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 06:33 IST
Senate Bill Sparks Controversy Over Future of Clean Energy Tax Credits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate has proposed a draft bill to phase out tax credits for solar and wind energy by 2028, while extending incentives for hydropower, nuclear, and geothermal energy until 2036. The proposal, which aligns with President Trump's administration preferences, is part of a larger Republican budget package.

The bill's language, circulated by Republican Senator Mike Crapo, modifies subsidies established by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, reducing incentives for solar and wind in 2026 and phasing them out by 2028. However, it offers more favorable terms for hydropower and nuclear projects until 2033, partially addressing concerns from clean energy advocates.

Key industry leaders have expressed dissatisfaction, asserting that the changes fall short of preserving crucial incentives for renewable energy growth. Despite the extended timeline for hydro facilities, gaps remain for upgrading existing infrastructure. The Senate revision progress has been noted on timelines and transferability of credits, yet some parties argue crucial consumer incentives remain at risk.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025