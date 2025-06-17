Left Menu

G7 Powers Amplify Pressure: New Sanctions on Russia

Britain and the G7 countries are preparing to announce new sanctions against Russia, aiming to weaken Moscow's financial support for its war in Ukraine. The British government has already sanctioned over 2,300 entities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlights the need for heightened economic pressure on Putin to encourage peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Britain, are poised to unveil additional sanctions against Russia. This move aims to intensify financial constraints on Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the British government confirmed on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to emphasize the importance of collaborating with G7 allies to diminish Russia's energy income, thereby reducing its capacity to fund the ongoing war. By increasing economic pressure, the UK hopes to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin towards a genuine pursuit of peace.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Britain has already imposed sanctions on more than 2,300 Russian individuals, entities, and ships. The new sanctions package is seen as a crucial step in signaling to Russia the international community's commitment to resolving the conflict peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

