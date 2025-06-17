Indian Students Evacuated from Tehran Amid Rising Tensions
Indian students in Tehran have been relocated for safety amid tensions between Israel and Iran, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian Embassy has facilitated their move out of the city and has advised all Indians to seek safer locations. Control rooms and helplines have been set up for assistance.
- Country:
- India
Amid mounting tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been evacuated for safety reasons. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced the move on Tuesday, stating that the Indian Embassy had coordinated the arrangements.
In a released statement, the MEA confirmed that the Indian Embassy remains in constant communication with the Indian community, offering all possible support. Residents with transportation means have been encouraged to relocate from Tehran due to the unfolding situation.
Additionally, some Indians have been assisted to exit Iran via the Armenian border. The MEA advises further guidance may come in response to the fluid situation. Meanwhile, a 24x7 control room in the MEA and emergency helplines in Tehran have been activated for assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dauntless Evacuation: Lachung Community Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists Amidst Torrential Rains
Sikkim Restores Chungthang-Phidang Road; Evacuation Efforts Gain Momentum Amid Adverse Weather
Swift Evacuation of Stranded Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Weather Chaos
Sikkim Landslide Claims Lives, Triggers Massive Tourist Evacuation Effort
Zepto's license suspended in Mumbai's Dharavi for food safety non-compliance