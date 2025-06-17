Indian Students Evacuated from Tehran Amid Rising Tensions

Amid mounting tensions between Israel and Iran, Indian students in Tehran have been evacuated for safety reasons. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced the move on Tuesday, stating that the Indian Embassy had coordinated the arrangements.

In a released statement, the MEA confirmed that the Indian Embassy remains in constant communication with the Indian community, offering all possible support. Residents with transportation means have been encouraged to relocate from Tehran due to the unfolding situation.

Additionally, some Indians have been assisted to exit Iran via the Armenian border. The MEA advises further guidance may come in response to the fluid situation. Meanwhile, a 24x7 control room in the MEA and emergency helplines in Tehran have been activated for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)