Trump Seeks 'Real End' to Iran Nuclear Issue Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention for a 'real end' to Iran's nuclear program, amid intensified conflict between Israel and Iran. During the G7 summit, world leaders called for de-escalation. Iranian and Israeli forces continue to engage, while geopolitical tensions impact global oil markets.
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his ambition to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, amidst heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran. Trump's remarks came during the G7 summit in Canada, where he suggested sending senior American officials to engage with the Islamic Republic.
Predictions of continued Israeli military actions against Iran emerged, despite calls for de-escalation. As the air conflict persists, President Trump expressed his hopes for a 'complete give up' by Iran, although Washington still pursues a nuclear deal.
Global oil markets remain vigilant as the conflict threatens supply stability. Both Iran and Israel suffer significant military and civilian casualties, while diplomatic avenues are explored to mediate the situation under increasing regional and international pressure.
