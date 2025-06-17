Left Menu

Trump's Tough Trade Talks and New Tariff Announcements

President Donald Trump commented on ongoing trade negotiations during his return from the G7 meeting in Canada. He criticized the EU and Japan for being tough in talks. Trump announced forthcoming pharmaceutical tariffs and plans for Canada's involvement in the U.S. missile shield project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:12 IST
Trump's Tough Trade Talks and New Tariff Announcements
Donald Trump

During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed key issues from the recent G7 meeting in Canada. Trump pointed out that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained at the meeting, while he needed to depart early to focus on matters in the Middle East.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's trade offers, describing them as unfair. He stressed that any trade agreement would need to meet U.S. standards or the EU would face tariffs imposed by the U.S. The president also mentioned the rigorous nature of trade negotiations with Japan.

In addition, Trump highlighted an initiative on pharmaceutical tariffs to incentivize U.S. pharmaceutical companies to return stateside. He further announced Canada's financial participation in the U.S. missile defense project, the so-called 'Golden Dome'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025