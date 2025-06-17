Trump's Tough Trade Talks and New Tariff Announcements
President Donald Trump commented on ongoing trade negotiations during his return from the G7 meeting in Canada. He criticized the EU and Japan for being tough in talks. Trump announced forthcoming pharmaceutical tariffs and plans for Canada's involvement in the U.S. missile shield project.
During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed key issues from the recent G7 meeting in Canada. Trump pointed out that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remained at the meeting, while he needed to depart early to focus on matters in the Middle East.
Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the European Union's trade offers, describing them as unfair. He stressed that any trade agreement would need to meet U.S. standards or the EU would face tariffs imposed by the U.S. The president also mentioned the rigorous nature of trade negotiations with Japan.
In addition, Trump highlighted an initiative on pharmaceutical tariffs to incentivize U.S. pharmaceutical companies to return stateside. He further announced Canada's financial participation in the U.S. missile defense project, the so-called 'Golden Dome'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
