Left Menu

Global Pressures Escalate Amid Mideast Tensions

World leaders, including the French, British, and German foreign ministers, urge Iran to resume diplomatic talks and de-escalate tensions. Italy calls for negotiations, and concerns grow over Israeli actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, a recent Israeli claim points to further military actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:25 IST
Global Pressures Escalate Amid Mideast Tensions
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and key foreign ministers regarding the increasing tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolutions.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni echoed calls to engage Iran in negotiations while advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza during talks with President Trump.

As international pressure mounts, reports consistently highlight the devastation in Gaza, with calls for peace resonating across the globe, amid Israel's contentious actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025