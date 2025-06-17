Global Pressures Escalate Amid Mideast Tensions
World leaders, including the French, British, and German foreign ministers, urge Iran to resume diplomatic talks and de-escalate tensions. Italy calls for negotiations, and concerns grow over Israeli actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, a recent Israeli claim points to further military actions against Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and key foreign ministers regarding the increasing tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolutions.
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni echoed calls to engage Iran in negotiations while advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza during talks with President Trump.
As international pressure mounts, reports consistently highlight the devastation in Gaza, with calls for peace resonating across the globe, amid Israel's contentious actions against Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Peace Negotiations: Ukraine and Russia Meet Again
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Actions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Israeli strike on Gaza kills 14 Palestinians, mostly women and children: hospitals
Chancellor Merz Advocates for Fair Ukraine Ceasefire
UPDATE 2-Three people reported killed and dozens wounded near aid site in Gaza, medics say