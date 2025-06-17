Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Criticizes Opportunistic Politics Amid NCP Reunion Speculation

Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, addressed speculation about a potential reunion between factions of the Nationalist Congress Party amid his criticism of 'opportunistic politics' by his nephew Ajit Pawar's alignment with BJP. He emphasized the importance of adhering to Gandhian ideologies and discouraged allying with BJP for power.

In a subtle hint to his nephew Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday accused certain individuals of opportunistic politics, referring to their alignment with the BJP. This assertion came amid renewed speculation about a potential reconciliation between NCP factions.

Addressing party workers in Pimpri Chinchwad, Sharad Pawar asserted that any political collaboration should align with the ideologies of Gandhi, Nehru, Phule, and Ambedkar. He expressed openness to working with those upholding these values while critiquing opportunistic alliances formed solely for political gain.

Frequent recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar have fueled talks of a potential merge between the factions. However, Sharad Pawar emphasized that allying with BJP contradicts Congress ideology and warned party cadres to be election-ready, highlighting democracy's strength in the people's collective wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

