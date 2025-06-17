Ashok Chavan Criticizes Congress's 'Directionless' Path in Maharashtra

BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan has criticized the Congress, labeling it as 'directionless' in Maharashtra. He highlighted the party's current state as being dominated by 'relatives'.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Chavan noted the Congress's inability to run the state effectively, despite its role in opposing government policies. He stressed the need for a strategic roadmap for Maharashtra's development, currently under BJP-led coalition governance.

Chavan, a former long-time Congress supporter, switched allegiance to the BJP in February 2024. His daughter, Srijaya, is a BJP MLA, further cementing the family's ties to the party.

